A Cheektowaga man who engaged in sexually explicit online messages and texts with someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

According to prosecutors, Mohammed Uddin, 34, unaware that he was communicating with an undercover law enforcement officer, discussed having sexual relations, sent pornography and tried have sexually explicit photos and videos sent to him over a course of about three weeks.

Prosecutors said he finally arranged for a meeting for sex at an address in Rochester that he believed was the child's home. He was taken into custody when he arrived. Investigators said they seized his cell phone and candy that he brought along as a gift for the child.

He faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine when he returns for sentencing June 29 before U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr.