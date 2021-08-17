 Skip to main content
Man buying tobacco draws handgun when asked for ID
A customer made threats against a 7-Eleven employee and pulled out a handgun early Sunday morning after being asked to show identification while trying to buy tobacco products, according to a Buffalo police report.

The incident happened about 4:45 a.m. at the convenience store at Hertel Avenue and Military Road.

The male customer "became irate" when asked to show his ID, and threatened to spit on and rob the victim, the victim told officers.

Then the customer drew a handgun from a "man purse" and flashed it at the employee before leaving the store, according to the report.

