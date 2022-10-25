Man awaiting murder trial convicted of robbery in separate case

A man facing trial for first-degree murder was found guilty of first-degree robbery Monday in a separate case, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.

Atrel M. Hudson, 28, was convicted by a Niagara County Court jury of holding up a 7-Eleven store on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls at gunpoint on Sept. 12, 2020.

A co-defendant, Keyon Barber, 23, entered a guilty plea just before jury selection in the case. Hudson faces up to 25 years in prison when he returns for sentencing Dec. 20 before Judge John Ottaviano.

Hudson also has been indicted for murder in the killing of Mariah Wilson, 28, a single mother of two, Sept. 4, 2020, in her apartment on LaSalle Avenue in Niagara Falls.

In that case, he is also charged with first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The trial is scheduled for next year.