 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man awaiting murder trial convicted of robbery in separate case

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A man facing trial for first-degree murder was found guilty of first-degree robbery Monday in a separate case, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.

Atrel M. Hudson, 28, was convicted by a Niagara County Court jury of holding up a 7-Eleven store on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls at gunpoint on Sept. 12, 2020.

A co-defendant, Keyon Barber, 23, entered a guilty plea just before jury selection in the case. Hudson faces up to 25 years in prison when he returns for sentencing Dec. 20 before Judge John Ottaviano.

Hudson also has been indicted for murder in the killing of Mariah Wilson, 28, a single mother of two, Sept. 4, 2020, in her apartment on LaSalle Avenue in Niagara Falls.

In that case, he is also charged with first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The trial is scheduled for next year.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: These are the worst U.S. cities to retire in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News