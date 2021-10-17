 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrives at ECMC with gunshot wounds
0 comments

Man arrives at ECMC with gunshot wounds

Support this work for $1 a month
buffalo police light

FILEPHOTO POLICE CRIME

 By John Hickey/Buffalo News

Buffalo Police are looking for the shooter of a man who arrived at Erie County Medical Center in a personal vehicle after being shot overnight.

An unidentified Niagara Falls man, age 19, was shot overnight on the first block of Pannell Street, near Main Street in North Buffalo, said said police spokesman Michael DeGeorge. 

The victim arrived at 1 a.m. Sunday at ECMC seeking treatment. He was admitted and is listed in stable condition, DeGeorge said.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Health care industry pressures spurring strikes across the country

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News