Man arrives at ECMC with gunshot wound, police are looking for answers

Buffalo police are asking for help as they investigate a shooting that happened Saturday night.

Shortly before 10:45 p.m., a 19-year-old Cheektowaga man arrived at Erie County Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He got to the hospital in a civilian vehicle, according to Michael DeGeorge, a Buffalo Police spokesperson.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Genesee Street.

The man who was shot is in stable condition, DeGeorge said.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line, 716-847-2255.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.