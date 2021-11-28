Man arrives at ECMC with gunshot wound, police are looking for answers

Buffalo police are asking for help as they investigate a shooting that happened Saturday night.
Shortly before 10:45 p.m., a 19-year-old Cheektowaga man arrived at Erie County Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He got to the hospital in a civilian vehicle, according to Michael DeGeorge, a Buffalo Police spokesperson.
The shooting happened in the 400 block of Genesee Street.
The man who was shot is in stable condition, DeGeorge said.
Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line, 716-847-2255.
Samantha Christmann
News Business Reporter and Columnist
I grew up the daughter of a steelworker in North Tonawanda. I've been a business reporter for The News since 2008 and write the Discount Diva column, which appears in every Sunday's paper.
