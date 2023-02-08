A Massachusetts man was arrested with a "ghost gun" Tuesday at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, State Police from the Niagara station reported.

Nathan A. Shea, 31, of Chicopee, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor, and released pending a return to Niagara Falls City Court later this month.

Troopers, joined by officers from the State Police Special Investigation Unit in Buffalo, were called to the Rainbow Bridge after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents discovered the gun, a Polymer 80 9mm pistol with no serial number.

According to the report, Shea told authorities that he has a Massachusetts pistol permit, but the gun was not registered because it was homemade.