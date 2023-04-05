The man charged with vandalizing the tribute park outside Russell Salvatore's Lancaster restaurant is accused of resisting arrest and biting an officer when police tried to take him into custody in a separate incident one day later.

Lancaster police on Wednesday announced the arrest of Michael L. Stasiuk, 20, in connection with the vandalism of Patriots and Heroes Park outside Russell's Steaks, Chops & More restaurant.

Stasiuk, of Lancaster, was arraigned that afternoon in Lancaster Town Court on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and fifth-degree possession of stolen property, police said.

Stasiuk, who was released under supervision, is scheduled to return to court May 11 to answer the charges in both incidents.

In the initial incident on March 2, Stasiuk is accused of smashing sculptures and light fixtures at the park in front of the restaurant at 6600 Transit Road.

Police said March 20 they had identified a suspect and filed charges, but could not release more information until he was in custody.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office on Thursday morning provided additional details about both incidents.

Stasiuk, according to authorities, used his fists, rocks and a pipe to break fixtures, including statues and replica statues, on March 2 at Patriots and Heroes Park. The pipe, The Buffalo News previously reported, was a replica bazooka broken off a soldier statute at the park.

Prosecutors say Stasiuk also drove his vehicle around the grounds, damaging the landscaping, and when police searched his vehicle they found memorial fixtures and other items from the park inside.

Authorities say he caused an estimated $122,000 in total damage to the park. Salvatore previously told The News he planned to rebuild the park and reopen it on June 14, Flag Day.

One day later, on March 3, Lancaster police responded to Pleasant View Drive after receiving several 911 calls to check on the welfare of a pedestrian. As an officer approached in his patrol vehicle, the man, later identified as Stasiuk, ran in front and yelled obscenities at the officer, according to the District Attorney's Office.

When the officer exited his vehicle to talk to Stasiuk, authorities said, he ran into the middle of the street and another officer positioned his vehicle to prevent Stasiuk from being hit by oncoming traffic.

Then, when an officer tried to take Stasiuk into custody, he tried to flee, refused orders and fought with the officer, biting him in the right hand, prosecutors said.

Stasiuk was Tased and eventually brought under control, according to the District Attorney's Office. He is charged with felony assault, resisting arrest and various other charges in this second incident.