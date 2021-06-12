Man arrested in Niagara Falls after allegedly firing back at shooter who wounded woman companion

A Niagara Falls woman was shot early Saturday at a 19th Street gas station and a man with her is accused of returning fire with a stolen gun, Falls mayoral spokesman Kristen Cavalleri said.

The man, Anthony Hill, 31, was arrested and charged with weapons possession and possession of stolen property.

Police were dispatched to the Coastal gas station at 601 19th St. at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday where they found a 32-year-old Niagara Falls woman bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound. Police initiated first aid until Falls firefighters and an ambulance crew arrived. The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she underwent surgery. Officials said she was in stable condition Saturday. Police did not release her name.

Investigators believe Hill, who was with the victim, "retrieved his own handgun and returned fire," Cavalleri said. Police recovered the handgun at the scene. The gun had been reported stolen in Ohio, according to police.

Hill was arraigned Saturday and was being held on $20,000 bail and a parole detainer. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Falls police asked anyone with information to call 286-4553 or 286-4711.

Maki Becker

