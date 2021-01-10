Man arrested after fatal shooting in South Buffalo

A 61-year-old Buffalo man has been arrested following a fatal shooting in South Buffalo early Sunday, according to a posting on the Buffalo Police Department Twitter account.
The tweet said Michael Rattle has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Daniel Wolfe, 63.
Police said Wolfe was found dead from a gunshot wound at about 4 a.m. inside an apartment on Geary Street, which is off Seneca Street, after officers responded to a report of that a person had been shot.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
