Man arraigned on second-degree attempted murder and other charges in separate shootings

A Buffalo man accused of using an illegal firearm to shoot two men in separate incidents was arraigned Wednesday in Erie County Court on two counts of second-degree attempted murder, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said an indictment additionally charged Eric "Ericcoto" J. Reyes, 38, with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and first-degree attempted assault.

Reyes is accused firing multiple shots at a man during a Sept. 6, 2020, dispute on a patio outside of a restaurant in the 1500 block of Niagara Street. The victim was treated in Erie County Medical Center for multiple injuries to his buttocks and right leg.

A year later, on Sept. 12, 2021, Reyes reportedly shot another man in the head inside a building in the 1300 block of East Delavan Avenue. The victim was transported to ECMC, remained in a coma for two weeks, underwent several surgeries and survived.

Reyes was remanded with bail. No court date was scheduled. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.