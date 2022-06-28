 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man and his 2-year-old daughter are in stable condition after being struck by gunfire on Decker Street

A 37-year-old man and his 2-year-old daughter were both struck by gunfire Tuesday in a shooting in the first block Decker Street in Buffalo's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Northeast District police officers arrived on the scene just after 3:45 p.m. The man was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition, and his daughter is listed in stable condition at Oishei Children's Hospital after being wounded in the arm area.

An investigation by police is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the police department's confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.

