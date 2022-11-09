Man already sentenced in killing of youth football coach pleads guilty to felony gun charges

A 20-year-old Buffalo man who was already sentenced to 25 years in prison for a manslaughter conviction in connection with a 2019 double shooting that killed a youth football coach and wounded another man now faces the possibility of an additional 30-year maximum sentence after pleading guilty in Erie County Court to additional felony charges.

The charges are in connection with two separate gun-related incidents last year.

Jason L. Washington Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree attempted burglary, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment ahead of a jury trial that was scheduled to begin next week, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The charges stemmed from an incident on Oct. 1, 2019, in which officials said Washington recklessly engaged in conduct that created a grave risk of death to another person after firing multiple shots from an illegal gun at an occupied Ruspin Avenue home in Buffalo's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood.

No one was injured during the shooting, prosecutors said, but the house was damaged by gunfire. Later the same day, Washington pointed a gun at a man on LaSalle Avenue, was struck with a chair and then shot himself in the hand during a subsequent scuffle before fleeing the scene, the District Attorney's Office said.

Washington will be sentenced as a second felony offender when he returns to court Jan. 13. He continues to be held without bail.

In March, an Erie County jury acquitted Washington of murder, but convicted him of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and second-degree weapons possession in the shooting death of 36-year-old Norzell "Nore" Aldridge, and the wounding of Shawn Faulk, 20, both of Buffalo.

Washington was charged in the Aug. 31, 2019, double shooting that followed a youth football game at Emerson Park, behind Harvey Austin Elementary School 97 at Sycamore Street and Koons Avenue.

During his trial, Washington testified that that he had been acting in self-defense when he shot Aldridge and Faulk, which the jury rejected.

In June, Washington pleaded for a second chance at his sentencing, but Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan sentenced him to 25 years in prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision. He had faced a sentence of up to 32 years on his conviction.

Washington was determined to be a juvenile delinquent in 2016 after being found to be in possession of a weapon while under the age of 16, according to the prosecutor at his June sentencing.

In 2017, a judge granted Washington youthful offender status for a first-degree robbery conviction. Washington violated probation and was sentenced to a year of incarceration. A year later, Washington was convicted of second-degree attempted assault and sentenced to a year in jail.