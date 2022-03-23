Man already on parole for bank robbery is charged with robbing 3 Citizens Bank locations

A man already on parole for bank robbery was arrested Tuesday by Cheektowaga police detectives and charged with robbing three Citizens Bank branches within the past week.

According to Cheektowaga Police, Thomas Blachowski, 52, has been charged with an attempt to rob the Citizens Bank inside the Tops Market at 700 Thruway Plaza where a teller refused to hand over cash to him on March 18. He also was charged with robbing the Citizens Bank in the Target Plaza at 1722 Walden Ave. nine minutes later, and robbing a third Citizen Bank in the Tops Market at 3865 Union Road on March 21.

Investigators determined that Blachowski was the likely suspect in all three incidents, and that he was already on parole for a 2019 bank robbery. Police also determined that, based on descriptions, Blachowski was the likely suspect in a March 17 bank robbery in Depew.

Investigators later learned that Blachowski was staying at a motel in the Town of Tonawanda. Detectives from Cheektowaga and Depew set up surveillance on the Route 62 Motel, 1900 Niagara Falls Blvd., and were able to capture Blachowski Tuesday evening. During his arrest, he was found to be in possession of felony-weight crack cocaine. Evidence linking him to the robbery spree was also found and collected, Cheektowaga Police said.

Blachowski was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, third-degree robbery, grand larceny, petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

