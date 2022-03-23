Man admits to burglary at Niagara Falls house gutted by fire

Ariel Pettigrew marked his 29th birthday by pleading guilty to third-degree burglary before Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek, who agreed not to send him to state prison.

The Jan. 8, 2021, fire at 1630 Weston Ave. gutted the vacant 2½-story home, which was demolished the next day, Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia said.

Pettigrew, who lived in the same block at the time, entered the house with the intention of committing criminal mischief, defense attorney Dominic Saraceno said. Pettigrew did not admit to arson.

Wojtaszek could have given Pettigrew as long as seven years in state prison, but the judge's options now are five years of probation, perhaps beginning with a six-month County Jail term, or 364 days in the County Jail with no probation. Wojtaszek will decide June 1.

