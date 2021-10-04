Man admits threatening Poloncarz over Covid mandates, gets community service

A Genesee County man has admitted sending a threatening message related to the Covid-19 mandates to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and has been sentenced to serve 50 hours of community service, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Thomas E. Netter, 50, of Oakfield, on Friday pleaded guilty in Buffalo City Court to one count of second-degree harassment, a violation, and was given a conditional discharge, the District Attorney's Office said.

City Court Judge Shannon M. Heneghan ordered Netter to perform the community service by the end of the year. She also issued an order of protection.

Netter had been accused of sending a threatening message to Poloncarz via Facebook on Jan. 29, according to prosecutors.

Netter, who was arrested in August, was initially charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor, and was accused of threatening Poloncarz's life, the Erie County Sheriff's Office previously said.

