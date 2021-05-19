Man admits shooting victim with child in back seat

A 26-year-old Buffalo man who fired several shots into a vehicle with a 4-year-old in the back seat pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree attempted murder.

The October shooting happened on East Amherst Street, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Ivan L. Gilbert admitted in Erie County Court that he fired several shots into a vehicle at about 11 p.m. Oct. 14 on East Amherst, between Parkridge and Clarence avenues, according to prosecutors and police records.

A 27-year-old man in the passenger seat was shot in the neck and survived. The 4-year-old was not injured, according to prosecutors.

Buffalo police officers saw Gilbert trying to discard a gun a short time after the shooting, a weapon that was linked to him by DNA evidence, the District Attorney's Office said.

Gilbert, who remains held without bail, is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge James Bargnesi on June 29. Gilbert faces up to 25 years in prison.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.