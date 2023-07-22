A man accused of selling 54 grams of fentanyl to a police informant in Buffalo in 2022 pleaded guilty Friday to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute it.
Rashaad A. Rogers could be sentenced to 37 to 46 months under federal sentencing guidelines.
U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara is scheduled to sentence Rogers on Oct. 23. The defendant was allowed to remain free until then.
Contact Mike McAndrew at mmcandrew@buffnews.com
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Mike McAndrew
Watchdog Team editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today