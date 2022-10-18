Man admits raping three 'random' women as a 17-year-old

A 22-year-old man facing 15 felonies pleaded guilty Tuesday to raping three women in Buffalo in 2017 when he was 17.

As part of the plea, State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller agreed to sentence Daquawn D. Mike to 20 years in prison, with post-release supervision of 20 years once released.

Mike, who was living in Niagara Falls at the time, did not know any of the victims in the three attacks, which were "believed to be random," prosecutors said.

Mike, now 22, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree rape and one count of gun possession.

Had he been found guilty of those four counts at trial, he could have faced up to 90 years in prison.

Mike was linked to the rapes – two at gunpoint and one at knifepoint – through DNA analysis of a gun found in his car during a traffic stop in 2021, prosecutors said.

He had been indicted on three counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree criminal sexual act, one count of first-degree robbery and nine counts of predatory sexual assault.

Boller issued a seven-year sentence for the felony gun case, but ordered the sentence to run at the same time as the sentence in the case of the three rapes.

Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 29.