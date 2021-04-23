Man accused of using racial slur during attack with metal pipe charged with hate crime

A Buffalo man facing hate crime and assault charges is accused of striking a Black man with a metal pipe and using a racial slur multiple times during a June incident on Chalmers Avenue, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Thomas R. Schmieder Jr., 34, has been indicted in Erie County Court on charges of second-degree assault as a hate crime and second-degree assault, prosecutors said.
Schmieder is accused of pushing a woman to the ground following a short verbal altercation on Chalmers, which runs off Fillmore Avenue south of East Amherst Street, at about 1:17 p.m. on June 29.
A man, described as a witness, pushed Schmieder away from the woman. That's when Schmieder called the witness a racial slur, pulled a metal pipe out of his bag and struck the witness with the pipe, according to prosecutors.
Schmieder then ran from the scene while yelling more racial slurs at the witness, the District Attorney's Office said. The witness-turned-victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he received stiches for cuts to the right side of his head and an earlobe.
Schmieder was arrested and arraigned in Buffalo City Court on June 30. He was released on his own recognizance.
He was indicted earlier this year, but a court date was rescheduled because Schmieder reported contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, according to prosecutors.
He also failed to appear at his April 6 arraignment and was arrested Thursday on Holden Street in Buffalo. During that arrest, officers found him in possession of fentanyl, marijuana mixed with suspected cocaine, as well as Xanax pills, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Police charged him with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and issued him an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Buffalo City Court on the drug charges on June 15.
In the hate crime case, County Court Judge Kenneth Case ordered Schmieder held without bail. A felony hearing is scheduled for April 30.