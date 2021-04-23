Man accused of using racial slur during attack with metal pipe charged with hate crime

A Buffalo man facing hate crime and assault charges is accused of striking a Black man with a metal pipe and using a racial slur multiple times during a June incident on Chalmers Avenue, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Thomas R. Schmieder Jr., 34, has been indicted in Erie County Court on charges of second-degree assault as a hate crime and second-degree assault, prosecutors said.

Schmieder is accused of pushing a woman to the ground following a short verbal altercation on Chalmers, which runs off Fillmore Avenue south of East Amherst Street, at about 1:17 p.m. on June 29.

A man, described as a witness, pushed Schmieder away from the woman. That's when Schmieder called the witness a racial slur, pulled a metal pipe out of his bag and struck the witness with the pipe, according to prosecutors.

Schmieder then ran from the scene while yelling more racial slurs at the witness, the District Attorney's Office said. The witness-turned-victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he received stiches for cuts to the right side of his head and an earlobe.

Schmieder was arrested and arraigned in Buffalo City Court on June 30. He was released on his own recognizance.