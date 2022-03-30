Man accused of trying to kill Buffalo cops has prior gun conviction, was shot in 2012

The other two officers who were shot – Trevor Sheehan and Christopher Wilson – were treated and released from the hospital, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

Sheehan, a seven-year veteran of the department, was shot in the left bicep and grazed in the ear on Bailey Avenue, near the Northeast District station.

Wilson, on the force four years, was shot in the chest on the 1900 block of Genesee Street, but his bullet-resistant vest stopped the bullet from penetrating his body, police said.

"We're very grateful," Gramaglia said.

Investigators recovered a handgun inside the vehicle when the pursuit ended. It was found in Bell's hand, the commissioner said.

On Tuesday night, police said two suspects were in custody. On Wednesday, they said the person they believe is responsible is the only one now in custody.

"At this point, we have the only person we're looking for," Gramaglia said. He declined to elaborate about what happened to the person police said a day earlier was a suspect.