Man accused of trying to kill Buffalo cops has prior gun conviction, was shot in 2012

Kente Bell knows what guns can do.
The 28-year-old, who authorities say will face three counts of attempted murder of a police officer in connection with Tuesday's bullet-riddled, citywide police pursuit, was a shooting victim himself a decade ago.
Two years ago, he pleaded guilty after being charged with illegally possessing a gun, police said.
Police and prosecutors allege Bell, who was in critical condition Wednesday at Erie County Medical Center after exchanging gunfire with police, was behind the wheel of the SUV that fled police and fired at them throughout a half-hour chase that started on the West Side and ended across from the Ferry-Fillmore police station.
"The way that this individual was shooting from a moving vehicle showed absolutely no concern for people’s safety, no concern for human life," Mayor Byron W. Brown said, "and officers did an exceptional job under very difficult and very dangerous circumstances."
Bell is accused of shooting and injuring three police officers. He also will face a weapons possession charge, as well as vehicle and traffic charges, police said. He has yet to be arraigned on any charges, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.
Officer Joseph McCarthy was shot in the lower abdomen near East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue, where the police pursuit ended at about 6:25 p.m. McCarthy, who's been on the force five years, was listed in stable condition at ECMC on Wednesday, police said.
The other two officers who were shot – Trevor Sheehan and Christopher Wilson – were treated and released from the hospital, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.
Sheehan, a seven-year veteran of the department, was shot in the left bicep and grazed in the ear on Bailey Avenue, near the Northeast District station.
Wilson, on the force four years, was shot in the chest on the 1900 block of Genesee Street, but his bullet-resistant vest stopped the bullet from penetrating his body, police said.
Sheehan and Wilson were treated and released from the hospital. All officers are expected to fully recover from their injuries.
"We're very grateful," Gramaglia said.
Investigators recovered a handgun inside the vehicle when the pursuit ended. It was found in Bell's hand, the commissioner said.
On Tuesday night, police said two suspects were in custody. On Wednesday, they said the person they believe is responsible is the only one now in custody.
"At this point, we have the only person we're looking for," Gramaglia said. He declined to elaborate about what happened to the person police said a day earlier was a suspect.
In January 2012, when he was 18, Bell was shot on Texas Street, near East Delavan Avenue, according to police. That shooting left him in serious condition in ECMC, according to a Buffalo News account of the incident.