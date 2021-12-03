Man accused of Tonawanda killing told police he's 'not a bad person'

Early in Gaiter's interview with police, a video of which was shown Friday as his trial for second-degree murder continued in Erie County Court, he told investigators he was there to clear things up because he had been accused of "something."

"He was not very cooperative," then-Detective Capt. Joseph Fennell, now assistant police chief, told jurors from the witness stand.

At first, Gaiter said he didn't know the victim. He also said he wasn't there when the victim was killed and that he didn't kill anyone.

Gaiter told police his name only came up because some people don't like him because they ask him for money and he has none to give them.

"I know that something went wrong over there," Gaiter told detectives. "I wasn't there when it went wrong."

Gaiter's story continued to change through the interview, prosecutors have said, including after detectives showed him still images taken from surveillance camera footage that showed him in front of Vulcan Mini Mart.