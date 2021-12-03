Man accused of Tonawanda killing told police he's 'not a bad person'

At about 3 p.m. on an early fall day in 2019, Jevon Gaiter left a woman's house in the Fruit Belt and headed downtown.
Gaiter had heard Town of Tonawanda police were looking for him. The woman's father told him to get out because of it.
"To this defendant, Jevon Gaiter, known to many as 'Animal,' a human life is worth less than $20," Assistant District Attorney Ashley Morgan told the jury.
He walked to the bus terminal and up to an NFTA Transit Police officer he knows. The officer called Tonawanda police, who picked him up and took him to their Sheridan Drive headquarters for questioning. On the drive, Gaiter and Detective Eric Schmidt talked about the Buffalo Bills and barbecuing.
They would spend more than four hours, except for a few cigarette breaks, in a second-floor interview room talking about events of three days prior.
On Sept. 21, 2019, 59-year-old Mark Bottita was killed near the corner of Vulcan and Tonawanda streets, his neck slashed with such force as to cut through muscle and sever his carotid artery and jugular vein, as well as to damage parts of the spine in his neck, the doctor who performed Bottita's autopsy said.
Bottita bled to death in front of a corner store.
According to prosecutors, Gaiter, 41, killed Bottita after a drug deal gone wrong, when Bottita asked for the $20 back that he paid Gaiter for what he thought was crack cocaine, but later determined was not the drug.
Early in Gaiter's interview with police, a video of which was shown Friday as his trial for second-degree murder continued in Erie County Court, he told investigators he was there to clear things up because he had been accused of "something."
"He was not very cooperative," then-Detective Capt. Joseph Fennell, now assistant police chief, told jurors from the witness stand.
At first, Gaiter said he didn't know the victim. He also said he wasn't there when the victim was killed and that he didn't kill anyone.
Gaiter told police his name only came up because some people don't like him because they ask him for money and he has none to give them.
"I know that something went wrong over there," Gaiter told detectives. "I wasn't there when it went wrong."
Gaiter's story continued to change through the interview, prosecutors have said, including after detectives showed him still images taken from surveillance camera footage that showed him in front of Vulcan Mini Mart.
Gaiter, who was known in the neighborhood as "Animal" and who said he was drinking brandy that night, insisted he had left the area and gone back to his Esser Avenue home a couple blocks away to barbecue with a friend and a cousin.
He told detectives he had been homeless, that he used to sleep in a park downtown. But he was in a counseling and rehabilitation program and "trying to do something better with my life."
"I'm not a bad person," Gaiter told Schmidt and Fennell.
The wound to Bottita's neck – caused by a sharp-edged object, possibly a knife – was about an inch deep and about 17 cm long, Dr. Stacey Reed, associate chief medical examiner for Erie County, testified Friday.
Gaiter's defense attorneys said in their opening statement that prosecutors lack evidence to show their client intended to kill Bottita. Bottita instigated the confrontation and Gaiter was defending himself, they said.
Closing statements are expected to be delivered Monday.