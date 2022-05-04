 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man accused of stealing nearly $21,000 from elderly victim

A Bradford, Pa., man was arrested Wednesday by Cattaraugus County deputies following an investigation into a reported case of elder abuse, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

Richard C. Irvin, whose age was not provided, was charged with third-degree grand larceny and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

Irvin is accused of stealing almost $21,000 from an elderly victim. Irvin was issued an appearance ticket to be arraigned at a later date in Town of Hinsdale Court.  

