A 51-year-old Buffalo man has been accused of stabbing a 35-year-old man inside a funeral home earlier this week, according to police and Buffalo City Court records.

The attack happened shortly after 10 a.m. Monday inside Lombardo Funeral Home, 102 Linwood Ave., according to court records.

The stabbing occurred while preparations were being made for a funeral, according to Buffalo police. The relationship between the suspect and the victim was not available.

The victim, who was stabbed in the abdomen area, was initially listed in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center, police said.

The suspect allegedly fled from the funeral home in a vehicle. Buffalo police subsequently pulled over that vehicle on Cornwall Avenue and took Jermaine McDow, of South Domedion Street, into custody. Officers searched the vehicle and found a knife, according to a police report.

Police charged McDow with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday.