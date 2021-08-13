Man accused of running over 10-year-old twice, then leaving scene

A man accused of twice running over a 10-year-old in Sloan was ordered held on $50,000 bail at his arraignment on Friday, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Kevin J. Mendola, 37, pleaded not guilty in Cheektowaga Town Court to charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and criminally negligent homicide.

Mendola, who has several recent addresses, including Buffalo, is accused of backing a Chevrolet Tahoe over the child at about 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Lovejoy and Griffith streets, near Griffith Park. The boy, whose name was not been released, was standing next to his bicycle at the time he was hit, prosecutors said.

Mendola is accused of running the boy and his bicycle over when he initially backed up, and then again when he pulled forward, District Attorney John Flynn said.

The boy died Wednesday night.

Mendola also is accused of leaving the scene without reporting what happened.

Police located Mendola roughly a mile away up Boll Street, one block east of Griffith, Flynn said.

Cheektowaga Town Justice James Speyer set Mendola's bail. He's due back in town court Tuesday for a felony hearing.

