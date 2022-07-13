 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man accused of punching FBI agent

FBI office

The FBI office in Buffalo.

 News file photo
A man attempting to enter an FBI building in Buffalo has been charged with assaulting a federal agent following a confrontation with FBI agents. 

Around 4 p.m. July 12, Tyler Collins tried to enter the building but was denied access after security guards questioned Collins via intercom, according to the complaint.

Supervisory Special Agent Andrew Abramowitz and two other agents encountered Collins outside the FBI front entrance. Abramowitz said he heard Collins yelling into the intercom, followed by Collins turning and asking the agents if they were in the FBI.

Abramowitz tried to calm Collins down, but Collins punched him, the complaint said. An agent tried to stop Collins with pepper spray, but Collins ran away. 

Around 5 p.m., FBI-Buffalo Safe Streets Task Force members spotted Collins on Delaware Avenue. Collins was arrested without incident. Abramowitz arrived at the scene to identify Collins as his attacker. The complaint said Abramowitz had a swollen bruise near his left eye.

