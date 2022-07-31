Man accused of multiple Jamestown stabbings

One man was arrested after multiple victims told Jamestown police he stabbed them early Saturday morning.
Police responded to a call of a large fight at the Wine Cellar on North Main Street about 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the Jamestown Police Department Facebook page. Multiple people told police they had been stabbed by Codie Swartz, who fled on foot. An officer pursued him and he was arrested following a brief chase.
Multiple victims suffered lacerations, according to police.
Swartz was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of a weapon and obstructing governmental administration.