 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of knifepoint sex crime pleads to misdemeanor after knife ruled inadmissible
0 comments

Man accused of knifepoint sex crime pleads to misdemeanor after knife ruled inadmissible

Support this work for $1 a month

A Niagara Falls man, who had been indicted on charges of forcing a woman to commit sex acts at knifepoint, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Thursday after key evidence was suppressed.

Eric C. Abdulie, 61, pleaded guilty to second-degree menacing and faces up to a year in jail when he is sentenced May 2 by Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek.

Abdulie risked up to 25 years behind bars if he had been convicted on the most serious charge against him, first-degree criminal sexual act, regarding the alleged incident in his home Feb. 9, 2021.

However, Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh and Assistant Public Defender Michele G. Bergevin said Wojtaszek ruled the knife inadmissible as evidence.

A police officer put Abdulie in a patrol car, then re-entered the house and took the knife, the attorneys said. However, the officer had no search warrant and thus the seizure was illegal, Wojtaszek ruled.

Wydysh said the woman agreed to the plea offer. The menacing charge was part of the original indictment.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympics official claims human rights abuse stories are 'lies'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News