Man accused of knifepoint sex crime pleads to misdemeanor after knife ruled inadmissible

A Niagara Falls man, who had been indicted on charges of forcing a woman to commit sex acts at knifepoint, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Thursday after key evidence was suppressed.

Eric C. Abdulie, 61, pleaded guilty to second-degree menacing and faces up to a year in jail when he is sentenced May 2 by Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek.

Abdulie risked up to 25 years behind bars if he had been convicted on the most serious charge against him, first-degree criminal sexual act, regarding the alleged incident in his home Feb. 9, 2021.

However, Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh and Assistant Public Defender Michele G. Bergevin said Wojtaszek ruled the knife inadmissible as evidence.

A police officer put Abdulie in a patrol car, then re-entered the house and took the knife, the attorneys said. However, the officer had no search warrant and thus the seizure was illegal, Wojtaszek ruled.

Wydysh said the woman agreed to the plea offer. The menacing charge was part of the original indictment.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.