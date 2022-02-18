 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man accused of firing gun toward a Town of Niagara business
Police lights and tape (copy)

Two hurt in Friday night shooting at the Route 33-198 split.

 News file photo

A Town of Niagara man was accused Friday of firing a rifle toward a business near Bellreng Drive in the town earlier that day.  

Ronald L. Baldwin, 26, was charged with reckless endangerment, a felony; illegal discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor; and firearms prohibited, a local law, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said. 

Sheriff's deputies, as well as police from other agencies, were dispatched at 4:15 a.m. to Bellreng Drive to investigate a report of shots fired, the sheriff's office said. The shots were fired toward a business that was closed at the time.  

Baldwin was issued appearance tickets requiring he attend court at a future date, the sheriff's office said.  

