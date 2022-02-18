Man accused of firing gun toward a Town of Niagara business

A Town of Niagara man was accused Friday of firing a rifle toward a business near Bellreng Drive in the town earlier that day.
Ronald L. Baldwin, 26, was charged with reckless endangerment, a felony; illegal discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor; and firearms prohibited, a local law, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's deputies, as well as police from other agencies, were dispatched at 4:15 a.m. to Bellreng Drive to investigate a report of shots fired, the sheriff's office said. The shots were fired toward a business that was closed at the time.
Baldwin was issued appearance tickets requiring he attend court at a future date, the sheriff's office said.
