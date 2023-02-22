A Buffalo man accused of fatally shooting his co-worker was arraigned Wednesday in Buffalo City Court on one count of second-degree murder, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors accuse Abdul Hussein, 25, of intentionally firing at his co-worker, a 62-year-old man, who police found shot to death about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday inside a corner store on Broadway near Sears Street where both of Hussein and the victim worked.

Hussein was apprehended a short time afterward. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to return to court Monday for a felony hearing. If convicted on the charge, Hussein faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. commended Buffalo Police Department Homicide Squad Detectives Christopher Sterlace, Mark Costantino and Adam Stephany for their work in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Rebecca L. Schnirel of the Homicide Unit.