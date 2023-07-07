The 19-year-old Buffalo man arrested after seriously injuring a Town of Tonawanda police officer in a hit-and-run attempt in a reported stolen vehicle now faces more severe charges.

Dareious T. Akbar was arraigned Thursday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on an indictment charging him with first-degree attempted murder, a Class A-1 felony – the most severe charge under New York Penal Law, as well as five other felonies and a misdemeanor, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Akbar also faces charges of aggravated assault of a police officer, three counts of first-degree assault, assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, the DA's office said. If he's convicted of the highest charge, the defendant's maximum sentence is 25 years in prison. He is being held without bail until his next court date July 21.

Tonawanda officer badly injured when dragged by stolen vehicle is released from ECMC The Town of Tonawanda police officer badly injured while he was dragged during a traffic stop has been released from the hospital, officials said Monday, while new court records reveal more about the investigation into what happened.

The highest charge against Akbar, prior to the indictment, was second-degree attempted murder at his arraignment in the Town of Tonawanda Justice Court.

On the evening of May 29, Akbar is alleged to have driven a Kia Sportage, reported stolen from East Aurora earlier that day, through a red light at Sheridan Drive and Sheridan-Parkside Drive, the DA's office said. After he was stopped by Town of Tonawanda police, Akbar allegedly drove off, dragging officer David Piatek, who was taken to Erie County Medical Center, the report continued. Akbar was arrested the following day, The News reported.

Second person in vehicle that dragged and injured Tonawanda officer is charged Town of Tonawanda Police say Mariah Pietrangeli, 19, of Lewiston, was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Dareious Akbar, 19, of Buffalo, that dragged and injured Officer David Piatek on Monday.

Akbar is amid three other criminal cases the DA's office described in detail. He pleaded guilty on April 11 to third-degree criminal possession of stolen property for stealing a 2021 Kia Soul in Buffalo last October; his sentencing is adjourned in that case.

Akbar last September allegedly stole a Dodge Ram from Hamburg and used a victim's debit and credit cards for purchases in Amherst; he was arrested May 23 and charged with five felonies, the DA's office continued. Akbar was also charged with second-degree menacing for allegedly pointing what appeared to be a black handgun at a victim; officers allegedly recovered a BB gun.