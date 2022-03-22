Man accused of dousing girlfriend in gasoline, setting her ablaze, wanted her 'to suffer,' jury told

"Make no mistake. This was not an accident, this was calculated," Schnirel said. "This was intentional. This defendant wanted Elisabeth Bell to suffer and he made sure that she did."

Before he went to the house, Bredt called his boss and told him what was happening with his belongings at Bell's house, Scnirel said. He told his boss he was going there and if he didn't find his things, he would burn her whole family down, the assistant district attorney told jurors.

Firefighters at the scene told police there were reports someone had run out of the back door of the house, said Buffalo Police Officer Brian Griffin, who took the stand Tuesday as the prosecution's first witness.

Griffin said he followed footprints in the snow through some backyards on Manhattan and encountered a man with burns in a driveway nearby on Leroy Avenue. It was Bredt.

Officers called for an ambulance and brought Bredt to the front stairs of the house next door. Griffin said Bredt appeared badly burned, and he was trying to keep him calm.

"He just stated to me that he was cold and sorry that he ran, and he was just scared," Griffin told the jury.