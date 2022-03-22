Man accused of dousing girlfriend in gasoline, setting her ablaze, wanted her 'to suffer,' jury told

On an early winter morning more than four years ago, Nicholas Altemoos saw his sister's longtime boyfriend walk in the back door of the house and head upstairs toward her bedroom.
He heard some loud noises from the second floor, Altemoos testified Tuesday, like things falling to the floor. Then he heard his then-7-year-old niece scream.
As Alternoos got to the back stairs and started walking up, he saw the boyfriend coming down the stairs "fully engulfed in fire."
"His jacket, his jeans, his everything," Altemoos told jurors. "I got out of the way and threw dishwater on him from the dishpan."
The man in flames coming down the stairs, Frank J. Bredt Jr., caught fire after dousing Elisabeth Bell in gasoline and setting her ablaze in her bedroom, according to Erie County prosecutors.
Firefighters found Bell, 27, dead on the second floor of her Manhattan Avenue home, prosecutors told jurors as Bredt's murder trial began. Bredt, 33, faces two counts of second-degree murder in Bell's death.
Bredt and Bell had a toxic relationship with a lot of arguments, often fueled by alcohol, and they were in the middle of breaking up, according to prosecutors.
In the hours before the alleged attack, Bell had been putting Bredt's belongings, including his power tools and his motorized bicycle, out to the curb, Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Schnirel said. Bell posted about it on Facebook.
"That is what set him off," Schnirel said.
The home, where Bell lived with her mother, two brothers and her daughter, also was Bredt's home for about three years, but he stopped sleeping there about two weeks prior, Altemoos testified.
Bell loved animals and worked at the SPCA, her brother said.
Bredt's defense told the jury they won't see proof from prosecutors during the trial that Bredt is the person who started the fire.
The investigators' "sole focus" was to blame Bredt for the fire, defense attorney Brian Parker told jurors. Parker characterized the investigation as like putting together a puzzle, but in reverse.
"They started with their picture. Their picture was Frank Bredt, the arsonist," Parker said. "And what didn't fit, they brushed it aside. If it didn't match their theory, they ignored it."
A 911 caller reported the fire on Manhattan, in the city's Central Park neighborhood, at about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 11, 2018.
Inside the two-story house, Bell collapsed about 25 feet from her bed, Schnirel told jurors. Bell's daughter, Isabella, who suffered burns to her feet, ran past her mother's burning body in the chaos, she said.
"Make no mistake. This was not an accident, this was calculated," Schnirel said. "This was intentional. This defendant wanted Elisabeth Bell to suffer and he made sure that she did."
Before he went to the house, Bredt called his boss and told him what was happening with his belongings at Bell's house, Scnirel said. He told his boss he was going there and if he didn't find his things, he would burn her whole family down, the assistant district attorney told jurors.
Firefighters at the scene told police there were reports someone had run out of the back door of the house, said Buffalo Police Officer Brian Griffin, who took the stand Tuesday as the prosecution's first witness.
Griffin said he followed footprints in the snow through some backyards on Manhattan and encountered a man with burns in a driveway nearby on Leroy Avenue. It was Bredt.
Officers called for an ambulance and brought Bredt to the front stairs of the house next door. Griffin said Bredt appeared badly burned, and he was trying to keep him calm.
"He just stated to me that he was cold and sorry that he ran, and he was just scared," Griffin told the jury.
At one point, Bredt spontaneously said, "motive and opportunity," Griffin testified.
Bredt was in the driveway outside that Leroy Avenue home because the husband and father who lived there beat him up and threw him there.
Leroy Avenue resident Neal Hicks, who had ejected Bredt from his house, told the jury that Bredt had broken in through a first-floor bedroom window and was hiding in a walk-in closet. Police were already outside the house when he found the intruder.
When he discovered Bredt kneeling in his closet, Bredt stood up, put his finger to his lips and said. "Ssshhh, them boys out there. Them boys out there," Hicks testified.
Investigators found a gallon-sized plastic juice bottle – with Bredt's DNA on it – that had contained gasoline on the floor of Bell's bedroom, as well as two lighters near the staircase between the first and second floors, said Schnirel, who is prosecuting the case with Assistant District Attorney Ryan Haggerty.
Bell's mattress had gasoline on it, too. The only piece of clothing left on Bell's body when she died, her bra, also had gas on it, Schnirel said.
Bredt suffered burns to about half his body, said Parker, who is representing him along with attorney Daniel DuBois. Bredt sat in a wheelchair at the defense table in State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller's downtown courtroom.