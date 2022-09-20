Man accused of bilking woman of over $250,000 charged with grand larceny

A former Williamsville man accused of bilking a woman out of her life savings of more than $250,000 was arraigned Tuesday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree grand larceny, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say 64-year-old Victor P. Marinaccio befriended the woman between July 2018 and August 2022 and he misrepresented himself in order to fraudulently obtain the victim's life savings by using her credit cards and conducting wire transfers to steal her money. Marinaccio allegedly used the stolen money to pay for travel and other personal expenses.

The Secret Service found Marinaccio living in a Las Vegas hotel. He waived extradition and was brought back to Buffalo last week, prosecutors said.

He was released on his own recognizance but ordered to turn over his passport. Also, Erie County Judge James Bargnesi issued a temporary order of protection on behalf of the victim.

If convicted, Marinaccio faces a maximum 15-year prison sentence.