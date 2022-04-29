Man accused of assaulting counselor, sexually abusing woman not fit for trial

An Erie County Court judge signed a temporary order of commitment for a Buffalo man accused of attacking a counselor at a human services center and sexually assaulting a woman who works at the same facility, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Bilal C. Wright, 44, was indicted Wednesday on felony counts of second-degree assault and first-degree sexual abuse in connection with a March 8 incident at Spectrum Health and Human Services on Main Street in Buffalo, where he is accused of throwing a computer monitor at the counselor, punching the counselor in the head and then hitting him with a chair. The victim and a second person tried to stop Wright from leaving until police could arrive but Wright was able to flee. As he ran away, Wright encountered a female employee in a stairwell. He is accused of grabbing her arm, shoving her to the floor and subjecting her to "sexual contact by forcible compulsion," the DA's office said in a statement.

Other employees intervened and police took Wright into custody.

He has been held without bail since being arraigned in Buffalo City Court. Two doctors determined he was not competent to stand trial.

Erie County Judge Susan Eagan signed an order for him to be temporarily confined, and he was expected to be transferred to a psychiatric facility.

Wright is also accused of punching an Erie County Sheriff’s Office jail deputy in the face through the bars of his cell on April 1. He is also accused of throwing excrement on the deputies and himself. He was charged with second-degree assault in that case.

