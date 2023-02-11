A Jamestown man accused of causing two fatal highway accidents has been remanded to Chautauqua County Jail without bail following his release after two months in a hospital, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced.

Randall J. Rolison, 59, had been undergoing treatment in UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa., since a crash Dec. 5 on Route 83 and Center Road in the Town of Arkwright, which killed Linda A. Kraemer, 71, of South Dayton, and seriously injured her husband, Gary. State Police allege that Rolison's SUV failed to stop at a stop sign.

Chautauqua County Court Judge David W. Foley revoked Rolison's bail last week and issued a warrant for his arrest upon his discharge from the hospital, Schmidt said.

At the time, Rolison was out on bail following charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and driving while impaired by drugs in the Dec. 31, 2021, death of Lexy Hughan, 15, who was struck and killed on West Sixth Street in Jamestown by a tractor-trailer truck Rolison was driving.

He also was about to go on trial for three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Prosecutors said police found three unregistered handguns in a storage unit he rented in the Town of Busti.