Man accused in horrific 2019 triple slaying pleads guilty to federal charges

One of the defendants accused of killing three people from Florida during a 2019 drug robbery in Buffalo pleaded guilty to lesser offenses Thursday in federal court, while his co-defendant is preparing to go to trial in September, according to lawyers for the men.

Jariel Cobb pleaded guilty to charges of narcotics distribution and setting a fire to destroy evidence, among other counts, but prosecutors dropped the federal murder charge he was facing, said attorney Donald Thompson of Rochester.

However, Deandre Wilson continues to maintain his innocence, and "at this time" is not considering taking a guilty plea in the murders, said his attorney, Daniel J. Henry Jr. of Hamburg.

The case that saw a husband, wife and friend shot to death, and their bodies burned afterward, was death penalty eligible. But the U.S. Justice Department has taken that option off the table in Wilson's pending trial, Henry said.

Other people charged in the case with destruction of evidence or conspiracy to distribute drugs also have pleaded guilty, court records show.

The investigation in September 2019 began after a 3-year-old boy was found wearing only a diaper and curled up on the porch of a Potomac Avenue house on Buffalo's West Side.

Later, police learned that his parents, Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon and Nicole Marie Merced-Plaud, and their friend, Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred, who had driven from Florida with the little boy, Noelvin, had been killed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The parents' bodies had been driven in their van to an open lot behind a warehouse, where they were torched beyond recognition. The friend's body was also set on fire behind a home elsewhere in Buffalo.

Police later released video from a surveillance camera near where the van was found that shows two men walking down a driveway. One is leading the little boy down the road. The other holds what appears to be a gas can. In the corner, the flare of fire can be seen.

In September 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office filed federal murder charges against Cobb and Wilson; charged James Reed, along with Cobb and Wilson, with burning the bodies of the victims; and charged the three men – along with Jahaan McDuffie, Destenee Bell and Deshema Clark – with a years-long conspiracy to sell illegal drugs in Buffalo.

The plea agreement with Cobb indicates the government determined Cobb didn't play a role in the robbery and murders, Thompson said Thursday afternoon.

"They did a careful job of parsing out, you know, who's done what, and whose intention was to commit these acts, as opposed to not commit these acts," Thompson said.

A number of the victims' family members were in court for Cobb's guilty plea Thursday, Thompson said. Noelvin was in the federal court building, but was not in the courtroom, the attorney said.

Other defendants have pleaded guilty, or are in the process of pleading guilty, in the case.

Clark, for example, on Thursday pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and faces up to a year in prison at her sentencing. Reed pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy and other charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan T. Cullinane declined to comment on whether the defendants who pled guilty have agreed to cooperate with the government in its prosecution of Wilson. But Henry, Wilson's attorney, said he "would assume" this is the case.