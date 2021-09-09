 Skip to main content
Man, 70, found dead following Cheektowaga fire
Man, 70, found dead following Cheektowaga fire

Firefighters found a 70-year-old man dead following a fire at a Cheektowaga house Wednesday night, according to police.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at about 11:15 p.m. on Northern Parkway, off Harlem Road south of Genesee Street, Cheektowaga police said in a news release. A neighbor noticed a "glow" coming from inside the home and saw smoke.

A small fire inside the home had nearly gone out on its own, likely due to oxygen depletion inside the residence, where there was heavy smoke, police said. 

The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was found unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed to determine the man's cause of death.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental but remains under investigation.

