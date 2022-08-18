 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man, 67, stabbed multiple times in Town of Tonawanda

  • Updated
A 67-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times Wednesday night was in critical condition as Town of Tonawanda police searched for his assailant.

The attack happened at about 9:45 p.m.

Police said they received a call about an assault in progress near the intersection of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court, near the Parkside Village Community Building.

The victim was apparently out on a walk when he was attacked. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

The assailant was described as male, between 15 and 20 years old, wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 716-879-6613 or the confidential line at 817-879-6606.

