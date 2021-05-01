Man, 66, killed in Saturday morning shooting in Buffalo

A 66-year-old man was killed when he was shot early Friday morning on Lombard Street in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, Buffalo police said Saturday.
The shooting was reported just before 6:15 a.m. just north of Memorial Drive.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Maki Becker
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
