Man, 66, killed in early morning shooting in Buffalo

A 66-year-old man was killed when he was shot early Friday morning on Lombard Street in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, Buffalo police said Saturday.

The shooting was reported just before 6:15 a.m. just north of Memorial Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Maki Becker

