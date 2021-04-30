 Skip to main content
Man, 66, dies in South Buffalo house fire
Man, 66, dies in South Buffalo house fire

A 66-year-old man died after he was pulled from a burning house in South Buffalo Thursday afternoon, Buffalo fire officials said.

The fire at 18 Remoleno St. was reported just after 4:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw heavy smoke and fire conditions on the second floor of the house.

They found the 66-year-old man on the second floor and got him out of the house. First responders treated him at the scene for burns and smoke inhalation but he was declared dead.

Three adults and four children who were living at the residence were being assisted by the Red Cross. One cat was rescued but another cat died in the fire, officials said.

The fire caused an estimated $175,000 to the building. The cause was under investigation.

Maki Becker

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

