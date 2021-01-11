Man, 61, arrested after fatal shooting in South Buffalo

A 61-year-old Buffalo man was arrested following a fatal shooting in South Buffalo early Sunday.
Michael Rattle has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Daniel Wolfe, 63. He was arraigned Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors said Rattle fatally shot Wolfe at about 4 a.m. Sunday inside an apartment on Geary Street, which is off Seneca Street.
The Buffalo Police Department said officers found Wolfe dead from a gunshot wound after they responded to a report that a person had been shot.
Rattle was virtually arraigned Monday morning on the second-degree murder charge before Buffalo City Court Judge Betty Calvo-Torres.
Rattle is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. Thursday for a felony hearing. He was remanded without bail.
If convicted of the charge, Rattle faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christine M. Garvey of the DA’s Homicide Bureau.