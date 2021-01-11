 Skip to main content
Man, 61, arrested after fatal shooting in South Buffalo
Man, 61, arrested after fatal shooting in South Buffalo

Michael Rattle

Michael Rattle has been charged with second-degree murder. 

A 61-year-old Buffalo man was arrested following a fatal shooting in South Buffalo early Sunday.

Michael Rattle has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Daniel Wolfe, 63. He was arraigned Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. 

Prosecutors said Rattle fatally shot Wolfe at about 4 a.m. Sunday inside an apartment on Geary Street, which is off Seneca Street. 

The Buffalo Police Department said officers found Wolfe dead from a gunshot wound after they responded to a report that a person had been shot. 

Rattle was virtually arraigned Monday morning on the second-degree murder charge before Buffalo City Court Judge Betty Calvo-Torres.

Rattle is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. Thursday for a felony hearing. He was remanded without bail.

If convicted of the charge, Rattle faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christine M. Garvey of the DA’s Homicide Bureau.

