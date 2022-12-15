 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man, 60, pleads guilty to three robberies at South Buffalo banks

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A 60-year-old man pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree robbery for robbing two South Buffalo banks within a little over a month, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Donald R. Thie, who has no permanent address and a record of several other bank robberies, entered his plea before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes.

Prosecutors said that just before 10 a.m. Dec. 20, 2021, Thie passed a note to a teller at an M&T on Seneca Street in which he "threatened the use of a deadly instrument" and also gestured as if he had a weapon, according to a statement from the DA's Office. He left with about $1,300.

Exactly a week later around 11:20 a.m., he returned to the same bank and again passed a note threatening to use a "dangerous instrument." He fled with $1,000.

Police arrested Thie on Dec. 30 on the two bank robberies. After a felony hearing Jan. 13, he was released on his own recognizance.

People are also reading…

Then on the morning of Jan. 24, he was accused of robbing another bank, the M&T on Dorrance Avenue, "by verbally directing the bank teller to give him the money," the DA's Office said. He fled with $1,700.

He was arrested Jan. 31 after which prosecutors made a bail revocation motion, and State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek revoked Thie's bail on the first case.

Thie is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 1 to a maximum of 21 years. He continues to be held without bail.

His case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys David M. Zak and Hilarie L. Henry of the Felony Trials Bureau.

Records show Thie was convicted in federal court in 1996 on robbery charges. He was accused of taking about $42,000 from seven banks in five suburban towns. He was released from federal prison in 2001.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

SUSPECT IN WAVE OF BANK ROBBERIES IS INDICTED

Call him a serial bank robber. A Buffalo man accused in almost one-fourth of the bank robberies in Western New York this year has been indicted on seven counts, U.S. Attorney Patrick H. NeMoyer announced Friday. Donald Thie, 33, is accused of taking about $42,000 from seven banks in five suburban towns between Jan. 12 and March 1. He

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China’s retail, factory output slump as COVID curbs hit growth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News