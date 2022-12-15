Man, 60, pleads guilty to three robberies at South Buffalo banks

A 60-year-old man pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree robbery for robbing two South Buffalo banks within a little over a month, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Donald R. Thie, who has no permanent address and a record of several other bank robberies, entered his plea before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes.

Prosecutors said that just before 10 a.m. Dec. 20, 2021, Thie passed a note to a teller at an M&T on Seneca Street in which he "threatened the use of a deadly instrument" and also gestured as if he had a weapon, according to a statement from the DA's Office. He left with about $1,300.

Exactly a week later around 11:20 a.m., he returned to the same bank and again passed a note threatening to use a "dangerous instrument." He fled with $1,000.

Police arrested Thie on Dec. 30 on the two bank robberies. After a felony hearing Jan. 13, he was released on his own recognizance.

Then on the morning of Jan. 24, he was accused of robbing another bank, the M&T on Dorrance Avenue, "by verbally directing the bank teller to give him the money," the DA's Office said. He fled with $1,700.

He was arrested Jan. 31 after which prosecutors made a bail revocation motion, and State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek revoked Thie's bail on the first case.

Thie is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 1 to a maximum of 21 years. He continues to be held without bail.

His case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys David M. Zak and Hilarie L. Henry of the Felony Trials Bureau.

Records show Thie was convicted in federal court in 1996 on robbery charges. He was accused of taking about $42,000 from seven banks in five suburban towns. He was released from federal prison in 2001.