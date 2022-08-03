 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man, 60, found bleeding after being thrown through window in North Tonawanda

The sound of screams and glass breaking brought police to a North Tonawanda apartment building Tuesday.

At the Carousel Apartments at 100 Oliver St., police found a 60-year-old man outside a broken, first-floor window who was bleeding "profusely," according to a statement from police.

Police and firefighters tended to the man's wounds and he was then taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Police say that according to a preliminary investigation, someone threw the man through the window.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved in the incident.

