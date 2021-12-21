Man, 54, dead following fire on West Winspear Avenue

A 54-year-old man died following a fire Tuesday morning at a two-story home on West Winspear Avenue, according to a Buffalo Fire Department spokesperson.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor of 153 W. Winspear shortly after 6:30 a.m., Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said.

Firefighters pulled the injured man, whose name was withheld, from the upper apartment, where investigators believe the fire started. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was declared dead.

A female relative of the man was not home at the time, Renaldo said. A dog living in the upper apartment also died in the blaze.

Three residents of the lower apartment, who also were not home at the time, are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire, which caused an estimated $275,000 in damage, was under investigation. Part of the investigation will determine if there were working smoke detectors in the home.

