Man, 53, charged with manslaughter in Amherst death

A man faces a manslaughter charge after a person was found dead in a home on Glen Oak Drive in Amherst on May 31, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Kirk Bielanin, 53, was arraigned June 3 in Amherst Town Court on first-degree manslaughter and fourth-degree weapons possession charges, the District Attorney's Office said.

The victim was a 60-year-old woman, prosecutors said. Her name has not been released.

On June 1, Amherst police said officers responding for a welfare check at 1:22 p.m. at an unspecified address on Glen Oak found one person dead and another injured.

Police and prosecutors have not released any further details.

"There was no danger to anyone outside the residence," police said in a news release the day after the person was found deceased.

The case is being investigated by an Erie County grand jury, a spokesperson for the DA's office said Monday.

