Man, 52, shot in face in Niagara Falls

A man was shot in the face at a home on Ashland Avenue on Wednesday night, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

The shooting happened at 9:42 p.m. on Ashland, near 17th Street.

The shooter fired several shots into the home while standing at the front door, according to video reviewed by police, the report said.

The 52-year-old victim was treated at the scene and later transported to Erie County Medical Center, according to the report.

No further information about the victim's condition was immediately available Thursday morning.

