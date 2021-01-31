 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man, 51, shot in car near Bailey and Broadway
0 comments
top story

Man, 51, shot in car near Bailey and Broadway

Support this work for $1 a month

A 51-year-old Buffalo man was listed in serious condition at Erie County Medical Center following a shooting late Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo police officers from the Ferry-Fillmore station responded to a call at about 10:40 p.m. at Bailey Avenue and Broadway.

The male victim was struck by gunfire while he was inside a vehicle, according to detectives. The man was taken by ambulance to ECMC.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential TIP-CALL line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

My byline has run in the Ithaca Journal, USA Today, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle and the New York Times. I have been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2002 and currently am part of the watchdog team.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New data shows the number of people shot in Buffalo this year already exceeds 2019 totals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News