Man, 51, shot in car near Bailey and Broadway

A 51-year-old Buffalo man was listed in serious condition at Erie County Medical Center following a shooting late Saturday.
Buffalo police officers from the Ferry-Fillmore station responded to a call at about 10:40 p.m. at Bailey Avenue and Broadway.
The male victim was struck by gunfire while he was inside a vehicle, according to detectives. The man was taken by ambulance to ECMC.
Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential TIP-CALL line at 847-2255.