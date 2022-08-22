Man, 46, killed Sunday in Hamlin Park shooting

A 46-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night in Buffalo's Hamlin Park neighborhood, police reported this morning.

The incident took place a little after 7:30 p.m. on Butler Avenue between Lonsdale Road and Wohlers Avenue, just west of the 33.

Detectives say the man was struck by gunfire and taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Buffalo police did not release further details about what happened.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.