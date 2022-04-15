 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man, 40, fatally shot in doorway of Hamlin Park home

A 40-year-old man was fatally shot early Friday in the city's Hamlin Park neighborhood, police said.

The victim was shot shortly after midnight in the front doorway of his home on Pleasant Place, just south of East Delavan Avenue and east of Jefferson Avenue, a police spokesman said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

Police ask anyone who may have information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

