Man, 39, killed in Donovan Drive shooting

A 39-year-old man was killed Wednesday in a shooting in the Ferry-Grider Homes, Buffalo police said.
The shooting on Donovan Drive, off East Ferry Street, happened at 1 a.m.
The victim, a city resident whose name was not released, was shot multiple times inside the apartment complex and taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died.
Police have not released any other information about the circumstances.
Investigators ask anyone who may have information to call or text the police department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
